UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Critical Condition with COVID-19

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the US government's role in preventing, and failing to prevent, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States.

Guests:

Daniel Lazare - Journalist, Author of several books about the US Constitution and American urban policy | COVID-19 hitting the DoD

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist and Author of 'Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents' | American president's misrepresentation of America's black communities

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Trump's response to COVID and post-corona politics

Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | Petrodollar recycling and the nature of the global economic crisis

We were joined by Daniel Lazare to discuss Mark Esper and the Department of Defense. We looked at the Pentagon's treatment preparation for and treatment of COVID-19. After we spoke with Daniel we were joined by Margaret Kimberley to talk about her book 'Prejudential' and to look at the history of black representation in American presidential policies and politics.

For our second hour, we were joined by Carmine Sabia, with whom we discussed the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus as well as where we see our politics going after this crisis is over.

We were joined by Richard Wolff to discuss the nature of capitalism, the cyclical nature of investor speculation and economic crises in capitalist economies, and the rise, nature, and ends of the petrodollar system.

