Partial Recovery in Italy as New Cases Drop

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about foreign policy problems and the future of self-quarantine as life moves in despite worldwide responses to the still-spreading novel coronavirus.

Guests:

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Middle East foreign policy

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Queen's coronavirus speech & UK labor lead

Netra Halperin - Producer/Director for foreign policy documentaries at Peace Films | US foreign policy psychopathy

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Lockdown length and COVID prognosis

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Coronavirus seasonality

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point |

We were joined by Elijah Magnier, Netra Halperin, and Danny Sjursen to talk about foreign policy. We looked at Iraq and Yemen with Elijah Magnier, the deep psychopathy of the American foreign policy establishment, and looked at the history of our war in Afghanistan and its future with Danny Sjursen.

We were joined from England by Alexander Mercouris to talk about the United Kingdom's attitude as the death count from the SARS-CoV-2 continues to grow, and to look at the Queen's cautionary speech on the virus.

We were joined from New York and Los Angeles by Ted Rall and Kim Iversen respectively. With Ted Rall we talked about how long we can expect our political treatment for this crisis to last, and the most recent facts on the issue of seasonality with Kim Iversen.

