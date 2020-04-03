White House Expected to Advise Wearing Masks in Public, Contradicting Earlier Advice

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the United States' economic responses to the coronavirus, future and past. We also talked about global monetary and economic policy and how our media outfits are switching to at-home work.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Central response to COVID-19 and American bellicosity towards China

Glenna Cush - Business consultant, mentor and small business owner | How to access small business relief in the stimulus bill

Scott Santens - Writer and full-time advocate for Unconditional Basic Income | Scaling up to Unconditional Basic Income

Manila Chan - TV Reporter for RT America | Adapting her media operation during coronavirus

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Economic impacts

We were joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about the need for central responses to crises and the threat of a national security state. We talked about the American view of China during this pandemic as many seek to blame the government for the virus which originated in their country.

We were joined by Glenna Cush to talk about small business relief after the CARES act in the stimulus bill set up an application process for small business owners to seek tax breaks and other forms of economic assistance.

We were joined by Scott Santens to talk about how we can get to Unconditional Basic Income from the stimulus bill's limited economic support and the best responses to people's concerns about basic income disincentivizing work.

For our last hour, we were joined by Manila Chan and Tom Luongo to talk about how they've been adapting to the coronavirus. Manila talked to us about RT's transition to working at home. We also discussed the global economy and global monetary policy with Tom Luongo.

