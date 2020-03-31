Register
    Washington, DC Becoming Stay-at-Home - With 90 Days of Jail For People Breaking Rules

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the novel coronavirus after the governors of Maryland and Virginia and the mayor of DC announced stay-at-home orders for residents.

    Guests:

    Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | COVID-19 response in Russia

    Sally K. Norton - Health Consultant and Speaker | Oxylates and plant's defense mechanisms

    Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy lockdown update

    Mark Frost - Drummer, Economist, Professor | Economics of lockdown

    Bob Schlehuber - Host of Political Misfits with Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas here on Radio Sputnik | DC stay-at-home order, valorization of nurses and doctors

    We were joined by Mark Sleboda from Moscow to discuss the Russian Federation's response to the coronavirus, the international reaction, and the spread of fake news and dark theories alongside the spread of the virus.

    We were joined by Sally K. Norton to talk about oxylates, a compound produced by plants which many fear cause nutrient deficiencies. We talked with Sally about which foods contain oxylates, what they do, and where you can learn more.

    Later we were joined by Andrew Spannaus to talk about the situation in Italy, where there are over 100,000 confirmed cases and where there have been over 11,000 deaths from COVID-19.

    We were joined by Mark Frost to take a look at the economy, with the Dow rebounding massively after a historically terrible quarter. Also to take a look at Ringo Starr, who Mark sees as a massively underrated drummer.

    For the end of our show, we were joined by Bob Schlehuber, who gave us the details on the DC lockdown, shared what steps local activists are taking to strengthen their community resilience in the face of the pandemic and talked to us about the downside of valorizing medical professionals: that we risk ignoring the mistakes that lead to this crisis.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Washington DC, economics, Russia, diet, nutrition, United Kingdom, United States, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
