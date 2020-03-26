More Than 3 Billion People Under COVID-19 Lockdown as US Unemployment Surges in Record Increase

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the stimulus bill currently in Congress, the global political responses to COVID-19, and the future of post-pandemic American politics and policy.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | UK and global response to COVID-19

Taylor Hudak - Journalist, Activist, and the Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Assange not released over coronavirus threat

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Post-COVID Politics and Policy

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | International medical research on COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Jared Ball - Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. and the curator of I Mix What I Like.org | Stimulus bill and viability of capitalism

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | COVID-19 implications on global policy and US foreign policy

We were joined by Patrick Henningsen to talk about the atmosphere in the United Kingdom, as well as the issue of morale as we looked at how Brits are responding to the mandatory lockdowns put in place earlier this week. We also talked more about the global responses to the spread of the novel coronavirus and debated the right level of response when dealing with this unprecedented problem.

We were joined by Taylor Hudak to talk about Assange's health and the state of his custody after a London court ruled to disallow his being released over fears of a COVID-19 infection.

We were joined by Caleb Maupin to take a look at the future of the American political system and its policy conversations as COVID-19 quickly reshapes the structure of our economy - and exposes the fragility of many of our political systems.

We were joined by Medea Benjamin to discuss the state of Cuban research into treatment for the coronavirus. We also talked about America's foreign policy during the pandemic.

Later we were joined by Dr. Jared Ball to discuss what this crisis can reveal about the ideal foundations for our economy. We also talked about the more than $2 trillion stimulus bill.

We were joined by Maram Susli for our last segment to discuss the implications of the novel coronavirus on global politics, domestic surveillance, and its impacts on our economy, everything from the nature of productive work during lockdown to the type of currency we use.

