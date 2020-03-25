Markets Rise Yesterday in Largest Jump Since '33, Trump Wants America to Open Back Up 'By Easter'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about Trump's call for America to open back up by Easter, to talk about the state of global quarantine zones, and to talk about what's gone wrong in America's response and what we can all do to make things better.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | UK and European response to COVID-19

Margaret Kimberley - Black Agenda Report Editor and Senior Columnist | NYC coronavirus and stimulus bill

Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector | NCMI mismanagement of coronavirus response

Scott Santens - Writer and full-time advocate for Unconditional Basic Income | Unconditional Basic Income

Ken D. Berry - Family physician for 20 Years, bestselling author, YouTube | Keto immunity

We were joined today by Alexander Mercouris from the United Kingdom to discuss the UK's response to the coronavirus after prime minister Boris Johnson locked down free travel within the country on Monday. We discussed how that has been going, as well as other countries' responses.

We were joined next from New York City by Margaret Kimberley, Editor of the Black Agenda Report, to discuss the political turmoil over the stimulus bill due to be passed today through both chambers of Congress and the White House. We also talked about what life is like in the city.

We were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss a specific breakdown in America's preparation for and response to the coronavirus, looking specifically at the National Center for Medical Intelligence, a part of the Defense Intelligence Agency tasked with preparing for public health crises - like a pandemic. We discussed what seems to have gone wrong and what we can do to improve our response.

We were joined by Scott Santens to talk about 'Unconditional' Basic Income and the need for real economic change in the face of a crisis as severe as the coronavirus. For our last segment we were joined by Dr. Ken D. Berry to talk about the keto diet and immunity, and to get tips on what you should buy to stock up during lockdown.

