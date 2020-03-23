NY Governor Warns of 80% Infection Rate, 9-Month Lockdown

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked to guests about the state of life in their cities as governments and local civic bodies respond to the spread of COVID-19 with increasing levels of severity.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Chicago during COVID-19 lockdown

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | London locking down

David L. Franklin - ACE-certified Personal Trainer and Precision Nutrition Coach based in Washington, DC | Home bodyweight exercises and a plant-based diet

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | NY during lockdown

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | San Francisco locked down

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Coronavirus responses

We were joined from Chicago by Stephen Lendman who described the lonely streets of the Windy City as commerce has shut down almost entirely. Later we were joined from London by Ian Shilling to talk about he sees as the hypocrisy of the official responses to the spread of the virus.

We were joined by DC-based fitness instructor and nutrition coach David L. Franklin to talk about what he'd recommend for an 'immunity' diet, what practical exercises you can start to do in your home and the right form for a pushup.

We were joined by Ted Rall from Long Island. We discussed the idea of rampant circulation of the virus, what it's like in New York City and state, and the state of play for mass economic and political change in our society.

We were joined from California by two guests in our last hour: Robert Wenzel from San Francisco and Kim Iversen from Los Angeles. We talked about the cities during a lockdown, the economic fallout from this pandemic, and what measures we should take to prevent this from becoming a long-term problem.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com