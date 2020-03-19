Trump Invokes Defense Production Act in 'War' Against Coronavirus

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the coronavirus after US president Donald Trump invoked a war powers act from 1950 to push production of medical supplies. We also talked with guests around the world about their governments' responses to the pandemic.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Life in London during COVID-19 pandemic

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Australian response to coronavirus, Syrian war

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Direct cash transfer proposal

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | NYC during coronavirus

Dr. Paul Saladino - Research scientist, certified functional medicine practitioner and author | Carnivore diet and prepping

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Coronavirus in Los Angeles and seasonality

We were joined for a few minutes from London by Ian Shilling, talking about the city's atmosphere during the climate as subways prepare to stop service and the streets are empty as major events and more businesses begin to shut down. We were later joined from Australia by Maram Susli, who spoke with us about Australia's response to the pandemic, as well as the Syrian government's response, where there have been no reported cases so far.

We were joined by Cynthia McKinney in Atlanta and Ted Rall in New York to talk about the universal basic income proposals coming from the White House, how the American economy can expect to fare during the course of this outbreak, and the future of America's political system.

We were joined by carnivore doctor Paul Saladino to talk about why he'd recommend eating a meat-centered diet, and for the end of our show we were joined by former radio host and political commentator Kim Iversen to talk about the perils of over-response to the coronavirus and the difficult work Americans would need to put in to save their political system.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com