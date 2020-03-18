USA Pushing $1 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus, Including $250 Billion Checks for US Citizens

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan looked at the consequences of the coronavirus, interviewing guests from around the world in locked down regions, and talked about what you should be thinking about during this period.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Coronavirus and Russian border closures

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Coronavirus quarantines in Italy

Larry Sanger - Co-Founder of Wikipedia and Founder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation | Clear thinking and homeschooling

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | SoCal coronavirus update and health care policy

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Bay Area lockdown and monetary/market policies

We were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the Russian Federation closing its borders with countries in the European Union the worldwide effort to stave off the coronavirus. Later we were joined by Andrew Spannaus from 25 miles outside of Milan, Italy to discuss life during the quarantine.

We were joined by Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger to talk about clear, logical thinking during epidemics and how to make useful decisions during times of crisis. We also talked about the values and methods underlying homeschooling, which is especially relevant as more families isolate at home.

We were joined by Dr. Bill Honigman and Robert Wenzel from California to discuss what Los Angeles and San Francisco are like while the cities' mayors respond to COVID-19 and to talk about health care policy and the USA's monetary policy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com