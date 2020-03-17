Trump Calling for Lockdown Until Summer After Dow Falls at Second Sharpest Rate in History

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined by guests to talk about the political, economic, and social impacts of COVID-19. We also talked Russiagate after charges were dropped against the Russian firm accused of social media interference in the U.S. in 2016.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Russiagate, democratic politics, and Coronavirus in NYC

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Coronavirus monetary policy and patterns of mass behavior during pandemics

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | The Taliban peace deal and the feasibility of foreign policy in politics while under COVID quarantine

We were joined by Margaret Kimberley to talk about COVID-19's impacts on New York City as streets, subway stations, and grocery stores are cleared. We also talked about the Russiagate hoax after the Department of Justice dropped charges against the social media firm accused of interfering in the 2016 election.

We were joined by Robert Wenzel to talk about whether or not central banks are making the right moves after the Federal Reserve lowered target interest rates by a point to near-zero percentages. We also talked about coronavirus 'panic buying', the behavioral psychology of prepping, and what's reasonable to do during a pandemic.

We were joined by Whitney Webb to talk about the prospects for social media suppression and mass media censorship in a team of great political and economic turmoil. We also talked about the Taliban peace deal and the prospects for peace in Afghanistan.

