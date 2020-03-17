Many European Countries Impose Quarantines as the US Declares State of Emergency

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan discussed the coronavirus after the US declared a state of emergency and countries in the European Union have imposed increasingly tight restrictions on travel. We also talked about last night's Democratic debates.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | United Kingdom response to coronavirus

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Democratic debates and NYC's situation with the coronavirus

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Coronavirus in Italy

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Economics of coronavirus and threat of restricted civil liberties

We were joined by Patrick Henningsen to look at governments' responses around the world to the threat of the coronavirus, what the government of the United Kingdom is doing as news of the virus' spread dominates the country's headlines, and what we should be watching for as governments have begun to take actions unprecedented in modern times.

We were joined from New York City by Ted Rall, who talked to us about the state of the city as it serves as an epicenter for COVID-19's course in the major metropolitan centers of the United States. We also spoke about the debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden last night.

We were joined by Andrew Spannaus live from Italy just outside of Milan. We talked about the atmosphere as death tolls continue to rise and the government organizes its response.

We were joined for our last statement by economics professor and drummer Mark Frost. We talked about the rhetoric around how to respond to the coronavirus, where the United States should draw the line between pandemic containment and civil liberties, and Mark explained why he'd rather play bongos during quarantine.

