Stock Markets Have Their Worst Day Since '87 and Chelsea Manning is Released

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan discussed the release of Chelsea Manning and Jeremy Hammond, the impact of the coronavirus on sports, the markets, and the election, and we talked to the head of a team developing an app to help people track their COVID-19 exposure.

Guests:

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Chelsea Manning & Jeremy Hammond Released and the United States' Wikileaks Grand Jury Closed



Netra Halperin - Producer/Director for foreign policy documentaries at Peace Films | Joe Biden’s Dementia and The Democratic Party



Eric Ladny - Former Fault Lines Senior Producer and Savage Sports Correspondent | Sport Cancellations



Tina White - PhD Candidate at Stanford, developing app to track COVID-19 | Tracking COVID-19 with an App



Richard Wolff - American Marxian Economist | Two Takes on the Market's Steep, Virus-Driven Downturn



Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Two Takes on the Market's Steep, Virus-Driven Downturn



After Chelsea Manning reportedly attempted to end her own life, she and fellow inmate Jeremy Hammond were released from detention while the Grand Jury in the case against Wikileaks was dropped. We were joined by Medea Benjamin to talk about the releases, the conditions of her detention, and what this move might mean for Julian Assange.

We were joined by Netra Halperin to look at possible signs of dementia in Joe Biden's media appearances and whether cognitive deterioration might be the real explanation for his many gaffes and misstatements.

All of America's major sport associations are cancelling or suspending their events for the foreseeable future in order to reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19. We spoke with Eric Ladny about the psychological impacts of these closures for tens of millions of Americans, the impact this will have on the economy, and what folks can do instead of rooting for their favorite teams and watching the contests they love.

We were joined by a Stanford PhD candidate who is developing an app to help individuals track the spread of the coronavirus. She talked to us about what the app would do to help, the efforts that her and her team are taking to keep user's privacy secure, when we can expect it, and where you can subscribe for updates.

We were joined for our last half hour by two very different economic thinkers with two broadly similar takes: the coronavirus is not just a large economic event in itself, it's also revealing the underlying instability in our markets. We were joined by the Marxian economist Richard Wolff and the libertarian economic writer Tom Luongo to look at what's really happening in the economy after yesterday the Dow suffered its worst single-day drop since 1987.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com