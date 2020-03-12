Coronavirus: America to Ban Most European Flights, NBA Suspends Season

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan focused on the coronavirus. We looked at the impacts of its growing threat after America announced a ban on almost all European flights, the NBA suspended its season, and public figures got sick.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What Are Bernie's Chances to Come Back in the Primaries?

David Lugo - Producer, Writer, and Director | 'Sensational' Documentary

Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | World Zionist Congress Elections

Ian Schlakman - Baltimore political commentator and activist | Would Universal Basic Income Help?

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | LIVE from Italy

Dr. Paul Saladino - Research scientist, certified functional medicine practitioner and author | Carnivore Diet and Coronavirus Immunity

With the fear of coronavirus spreading, we were joined by Ted Rall in NYC to talk about what it's like right now in New York City with Manhattan locked down and the National Guard under deployment. We also talked about what course we can expect the primaries to take.

We were joined by David Lugo to talk about his documentary 'Sensational', a film which features some notorious media outcasts, including our own Lee Stranahan. We also got into depth on issues Lee discussed in the film, including the United States' backing of the Euromaidan and the dark history of the American intelligence community.

The World Zionist Congress elections are taking place, and are being panned by many Orthodox Rabbis. We were joined by Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro to discuss why so many Jews are opposed to Zionism, and why so many seem so confused about whether this is even possible.

We were joined by Ian Schlakman to look at the issue of a Universal Basic Income, a guaranteed minimum income distributed to everyone in society. He and Garland discussed the relevance of a Universal Basic Income, whether measures like more paid sick leave are enough, and whether a UBI is economically or politically feasible.

We were joined again by Andrew Spannaus in Italy to talk about the Italian government's new coronavirus measures within the last day, including the shuttering of almost all non-essential businesses in the country.

For our last segment we were joined by Dr. Paul Saladino, a carnivore doctor, who gave us his take on the role of meat in the human diet, the necessity for micronutrients in supporting immune function, and how he thinks we've gotten our nutrition science so wrong.

