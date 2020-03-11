Biden Lengthens Primary Lead With Big Wins Including Michigan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan looked at the future of the Democratic primary after Biden left Bernie's supporters with even less hope of seeing their candidate pass through the DNC-dominated nomination gauntlet. We also talked with a guest in Italy about the coronavirus and what the quarantine there is like.

Guests:

Alex Krainer - Author of 'The Grand Deception' and Hedge Fund Manager | Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Future Candidate for Congress in Florida | Super Tuesday 2.0

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - Candidate for Senate in Massachusetts | Coronavirus & Immunity

Al Saurez & David Tornheim - Co-Directors of Embassy Protectors documentary | Embassy Protectors Documentary

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | LIVE from Italy

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear | Saudi Arabia's Royal Troubles

In a packed show today, we started by briefly discussing the significance of Bill Browder with Alex Krainer. Browder is a former fund manager who managed to turn his criminal exploits in Russia into a career as an anti-Russian pundit abroad. Alex's book 'Grand Deception' is the most complete published overview of the Browder story that we know about, and it was great to have him on even if his interview was cut short by some early calls.

Next we were joined by Tim Canova, who for years has exposed election fraud and voter fraud, including in the 2016 election cycle. We discussed the results of yesterday's 'Super Tuesday 2.0' and debated whether there's evidence to think that the level of cheating that happened in 2016 is happening again now in 2020.

In our second hour we were joined by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. We talked about America's 'aristocracy' problem and what you can do to strengthen your immune system in preparation for the arrival of the coronavirus.

We were joined by Al Suarez & David Tornheim to talk about their documentary on the 'embassy protectors', a group of activists who occupied the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC to prevent it from being claimed and used on behalf of Juan Guaido.

Next we were joined by Andrew Spannaus who is live in Italy, just outside of Milan. Andrew described what it's like to live in a quarantine and what precautions he and his family are taking.

To cap off our show, we were joined in our studio by John Kiriakou, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear with Brian Becker. We looked at Mohammad bin Salman's recent arrests of other members of the Saudi royal family, how it fits into the family's history, and what that decision means in modern Saudi politics.

