All of Italy Locked Down & Super Tuesday 2.0 Today

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan looked at the coronavirus after Italy quarantined its entire population of 60 million people. We also talked about the United State's abortive Taliban ceasefire deal, and the primaries taking place today in the United States.

Guests:

Mike Robinson - Editor-in-chief of UKColumn.org | England in Panic and Italy Locked Down

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Today's Super Tuesday 2.0

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Afghan Elections and the Taliban Peace 'Deal'

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Dow Dropping, Economy in Tumult

Ford Fischer - Independent journalist, videographer, editor | Looking Back At CPAC... and its Coronavirus Scare

After the Italian government locked down unnecessary travel for its 60 million inhabitants, we were glad to be joined by Mike Robinson to talk about how governments in Europe are responding to the coronavirus and what measures he's expecting in the United Kingdom.

With 'Mini-Super Tuesday' coming up today as voters in six states select their party's primary candidates, we were joined by Stephen Lendman to look at the votes, who will win where, and the influence of the Democratic political machine on the primary process.

Last week the US broke its attempted ceasefire deal with the Taliban. We were joined by Danny Sjursen to discuss the context of that event, as well as the ongoing trouble in the Afghani government stemming from disagreements over last year's presidential election results.

Global market indexes have fallen sharply after widespread fears of the effects of the coronavirus have impacted global trade and oil prices. We were joined by Mark Frost to discuss the state of the world's economy.

After CPAC ended a week and a half ago, many of its visitors were shocked to be notified that an attendee sick with the coronavirus had been in close proximity with high-ranking officials. We spoke with Ford Fischer, who was there at the conference, about the response from CPAC attendees.

