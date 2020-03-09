Oil Prices, Markets Drop Over Mounting Coronavirus Fears

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the coronavirus pandemic as Italy quarantined tens of millions and global markets plunged. We also looked at the ongoing Democratic primaries and the role of Crowdstrike in creating the Russiagate hoax.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Oil Price Slump and the Consequences of the Putin-Erdogan Meeting

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | Biden vs. Bernie in Michigan, Washington

Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Coronavirus & Our Medical System

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Crowdstrike Distancing Themselves From Russiagate

Oil prices have dropped, hitting the stock markets along with concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. We were joined by Mark Sleboda to look at the nature of the disagreement between Russia and OPEC that triggered this latest sharp drop in the price of crude oil.

With last week's surprising Super Tuesday results, we're preparing to see what impact tomorrow's primaries have on the Democratic race. We were joined by Carmine Sabia to talk about the primaries, the election, and how the coronavirus might affect voter turnout.

With California serving as the center of one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, we were joined by Dr. Bill Honigman to look at the nature of the disease and how well our medical system will handle it.

Crowdstrike, the tech firm which provided the foundations for the Russiagate hoax, has now distanced itself from it. We were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about this new statement from Crowdstrike and their role in the origins of Russiagate.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com