Oil Prices, Markets Drop Over Mounting Coronavirus Fears

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Oil Price Slump and the Consequences of the Putin-Erdogan Meeting
Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | Biden vs. Bernie in Michigan, Washington
Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Coronavirus & Our Medical System
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Crowdstrike Distancing Themselves From Russiagate
Oil prices have dropped, hitting the stock markets along with concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. We were joined by Mark Sleboda to look at the nature of the disagreement between Russia and OPEC that triggered this latest sharp drop in the price of crude oil.
With last week's surprising Super Tuesday results, we're preparing to see what impact tomorrow's primaries have on the Democratic race. We were joined by Carmine Sabia to talk about the primaries, the election, and how the coronavirus might affect voter turnout.
With California serving as the center of one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, we were joined by Dr. Bill Honigman to look at the nature of the disease and how well our medical system will handle it.
Crowdstrike, the tech firm which provided the foundations for the Russiagate hoax, has now distanced itself from it. We were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about this new statement from Crowdstrike and their role in the origins of Russiagate.
