As Warren Drops Out, Many Wonder: How Will She Come Back?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan looked at the chaotic state of the world. We teased out the stock market's path as it oscillated wildly in response to the coronavirus spreading apparently unchecked, and covered the consequences of the Democratic Party's shakeup during this week's Super Tuesday primaries.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | With Warren Out, We're Looking at the Future of the Democratic Race



Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly Wrapup: Democratic Primary Shakeup, Coronavirus Growing, Russo-Turkish Talks



After the Super Tuesday shakeup dashed our expectations about the path the Democratic primary is going to take, we were delighted to be joined by Margaret Kimberley. She joined us to talk about what's coming next for the DNC, Bernie's options for facing down an ascendent Joseph Biden, and how the Democratic candidate should respond to Donald Trump.



We were happy to be joined by Tom Luongo for our weekly wrapup of the news. We talked about the causes of the stock market resuscitation this past weekend -- and its plunge later in the week. We also talked about the coronavirus, taking a look at its rising costs.

