Erdogan Meeting Putin in Moscow as Many Hope for Peace, Stability

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan skirmished over the fate and character of Bernie Sanders. We looked at the finicky algorithms that shape the stock market, the history of the Syrian state, and we reviewed one of the world's most significant yet ignored news stories.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Understanding Idlib and Syria's Complicated Position

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | After Biden Won Super Tuesday, Everybody's Wondering... What Comes Next?

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | The Dow Strikes Back

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | An Introduction to Bill Browder's Story About Sergei Magnitsky... and Why It Matters

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Vladimir Putin in Moscow in what many onlookers hope is an attempt to make progress towards peace in the region. We were happy to be informed by Maram Susli about the nature of Syria. We discussed the origins of colonial Syria, the demographics of the Levant, and the state of the modern military conflict that many worry will serve as the flashpoint for a third world war.

We returned to yesterday's tussle about Bernie Sanders with the question: what hope does he have? After fiery flare-ups between Lee and Garland in the studio, and after a string of great calls, we were happy to be mollified by former CIA analyst and writer Larry Johnson. Larry gave us his take on where the primaries are going, and left us with the question: can the Democratic Party reconcile its 'liberal' and 'progressive' wings, and if not, what will happen to the DNC?

After the Dow dropped precipitously last week, many worried that this signaled a devaluation which would rival if not trump the Great Recession... and after it bounced back this week, many wondered what the heck the stock market means after all. We were gratified to be joined by economist Robert Wenzel to talk about algorithmic trading and the coronavirus.

Bill Browder's lies about Sergei Magnitsky have shaped the world. After committing clear fraud against Russia, and against the interests of his own investors, Browder covered up the truth with a massive PR campaign that has influenced media and governments around the world. We were honored to be joined by Lucy Komisar to go on a deep dive into this story for new listeners.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com