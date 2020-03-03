Today: What Will Super Tuesday Spell for Sanders?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan discussed what we should expect from today's primaries after several leading Democratic contenders dropped out to back Biden. We also discussed the US's role in the Euromaidan, and the desperate drama unfolding between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean Sea.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Ukraine, Biden

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Super Tuesday, Democratic primaries

Nicole Roussell - Producer of ‘Loud & Clear’ | Live from today's Virginia primary

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | OPCW Update

Michael Nevradakis - Host of Dialogos Radio, Teacher at the American College of Greece | Turkey & Greece

We were joined by Alexander Mercouris for an incisive, factual overview of the USA's influence and co-option of the Ukrainian government. We looked at Joe and Hunter Biden's involvement in the government and the basis of time period surrounding the Euromaidan.

Today is Super Tuesday, when 14 American states vote to select their party's nominee for the presidential election. We were joined by Ted Rall to discuss this moment, what will come from it, and whether Bernie should keep his hopes up or prepare for another election-year theft. Later on we were joined by Nicole Roussell, who was live in Virginia getting a sense of voters' energy levels and motivations.

British journalist Peter Hitchens has been making waves by standing up to the establishment on the OPCW story. We were joined by Piers Robinson to discuss the latest news on the group's since-discredited findings, and to look at where this story might be going since Hitchens has joined Tucker Carlson in opposing the status quo story.

The Aegean Sea is serving as the stage for a dramatic conflict over where, and how, refugees from the Middle East and North Africa should be permitted to seek safe refuge in Europe. We were happy to be joined by Michael Nevradakis from Greece to get a closer picture of the unrest... and the reasons for it.

