Erdogan's Turkish Turnabout on Refugees, Its NATO Allegiance

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan discussed Turkey's turnabout as it decided to permit free passage of refugees into Europe this weekend. We also talked about the Democratic primaries and Super Tuesday, and the economic and epidemiological implications of the coronavirus.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | OPCW, Turkey, Assange

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Turkey's invasion of Syria, free passage for refugees

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Economic downturn and recovery

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Super Tuesday and the Democratic primaries

After last week's hearing on Julian Assange's extradition, we were happy to be joined by Patrick Henningsen to take another look at Assange's health and legal rights. We also talked the latest on the OPCW story after British conservative journalist broke new ground in the story this weekend.

We were joined by Mark Sleboda to analyze Erdogan as we groped in the dark for a reasonable explanation for his unpredictable decisions. Amid tensions in Syria's Idlib, Turkey has now apparently betrayed a commitment to NATO this weekend by allowing refugees to flow freely from Turkey into the Balkans and from there the rest of continental Europe.

The Dow broke records this last week, a move which is being blamed on the spread of the coronavirus. We were happy to be joined by Mark Frost to help identify the real causes of this slump in the markets.

After Biden's South Carolina win, many wonder what Super Tuesday will yield for Democratic primaries after Buttigieg and Steyer dropped out and Warren appears ready to limp in to the last leg of the primary process. We were delighted to be joined by Kim Iversen to prognosticate: what's coming next?

