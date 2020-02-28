Coronavirus Outbreak Reaches 'Decisive Point', Says WHO Head

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Sean Blackmon discussed the recent ratcheting up of tensions in the conflict between Syria and Turkey. We also took another look at the ongoing trial of Julian Assange and reviewed the latest news on the coronavirus.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | Syrian-Turkish conflict



Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | Julian Assange's extradition hearing



Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syrian-Turkish conflict and the future for Assad's Syria



Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, former Wall Street analyst | Critical thinking and Russiagate



Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Economic impacts of speculation and coronavirus



Tyler Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone's sentencing



With unprecedented air strikes launched within the past 48 hours from both sides of the Syrian conflict, we were delighted to be joined by inveterate investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley and long-time Syrian commentator and analyst Maram Susli to talk about the state of that conflict and where it's headed.



We were joined by Walter Smolarek live from London to talk Julian Assange's extradition hearing. We discussed the Kafkaesque aspects of Assange's trial and what legal recourse his defense team is pursuing to protect him.



We were joined by two of our regular libertarian and libertarian-adjacent guests, Michael Krieger and Tom Luongo. With Michael Krieger we looked at the value of factual thinking when living in an era of hysterical political misinformation coming from failing institutions. With Tom Luongo we discussed the material implications of the coronavirus and what the Dow's steep decline this week really means for the global economy.



For our last segment, we were joined by Tyler P. Nixon, legal counsel to Roger Stone. We discussed how Roger Stone has been treated as he's been tried and sentenced, an issue that can help to expose the broader problems of political bias in the judicial system.

