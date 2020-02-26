Sanders' Primary Primacy Much More Steady After Last Night's Debates

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Jacqueline Luqman discussed Bernie Sanders' pros and cons as a political contender against Pres. Trump. We also got another update on the Assange hearing from our correspondent in London and took a look at the censorship and suppression of genuine journalism on social media.

Guests:

Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | Julian Assange's trial

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Bernie Sanders and his stance on US foreign policy

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | Last night's Democratic debate and how Bernie would fare against Trump

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | The Democratic primary

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond

As Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's London extradition hearing continues, we're happy to still be actively bringing you coverage live from the ground. We were joined again today by Sputnik's own Walter Smolarek to discuss the most recent events in the trial.

We wondered if anyone could shake Sanders' lead in the Democratic primary at last night's debates. After coming under attack from all sides, it looks like Bernie Sanders will have the delegate lead coming into Super Tuesday this next week, and with it a viable path to the nomination he was denied in 2016. To discuss his chances and his stances, we were joined by two 'lefties', Stephen Lendman and Ted Rall, as well as Republican Carmine Sabia. We looked at Sanders' policies, both foreign and domestic, and guessed at his odds running against Pres. Trump in the presidential election taking place this coming November.

By giving everyone a voice, the internet has broken the hold of traditional media on the minds and views of billions of people around the world. We were joined today by Ryan Cristian to look at how his work online is being censored and his livelihood is coming under threat after he has worked for years to report hidden truths on some of the world's most important stories.

