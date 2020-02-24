With RussiaGate Making a Comeback, How Will Bernie's Campaign Respond?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Bob Schlehuber talk to the guests about the return of the Russiagate hoax as Bernie soars in the primaries and seems ready to sweep Super Tuesday, whether the Durham investigation will bear fruit, and we get an update on the Assange trial.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Russiagate, Turkey, and Ukraine

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Russia Hoax, Durham investigation

Michael Nevradakis - Host of Dialogos Radio, Teacher - American College of Greece | Greece, Turkey, Cypress, Syria

Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist |Can Bernie end it on Super Tuesday?

Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | News from the Assange trial

Ukraine is one of the main points of conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation, and with Trump's impeachment the country has become a byword for 'corruption' for millions of Americans. We talked with Mark Sleboda about the country's role in the region... and in Russiagate.

The Washington Post accused Russia of backing Bernie Sanders, launching a media cycle that we think will define the 2020 election. We were joined by retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson to figure out the truth and predict what's coming next.

Turkey is breaking ranks with the rest of NATO after invading Syria and years of unpredictable leadership from Erdogan. We were joined by Michael Nevradakis to talk about Turkey's role in the Meditteranean and Levant and its relationship with Greece, Cyprus, Syria and other players in the region.

With Bernie surging in the primaries and medical relief on the minds of many, we were happy to be joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, doctor and ardent Bernie supporter to rejoice and prognosticate.

Julian Assange's trial has launched this week in London, and we're happy to be joined by Walter Smolarek who is there on the ground.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com