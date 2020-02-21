Will Trump Pardon Stone?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon exchanges opinions with the guests on whether President Trump should pardon Roger Stone. Yesterday Roger Stone was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Mayor Mike Bloomberg's Record

Talib Karim - Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | The People's Power

Niko House - CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | DNC Primary

Tom Luongo - Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Week Wrapup

Mike Bloomberg turned a lot of people off in his first Democratic presidential debate. He has spent over $300 million on advertising but his mayoral "stop and frisk" policy is impossible to overlook. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley explains what it was like living in New York under Mayor Bloomberg. The executive director of Stem4Us Talib Karim discusses how the people are still in control despite the media's bias. CEO of the MCSC Network Niko House outlines how Tulsi Gabbard is for the people.

Between the debate in Las Vegas, Peace Deal negotiations and Julian Assange, this week has been busy. Joining the show to wrap up the week is the publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter Tom Luongo. He gives his take on the major issues.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com