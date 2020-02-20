Bloomberg Came Off as a Billionaire Last Night

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Wilmer Leon discuss how Bloomberg's personality came across last night in his first Democratic debate. So far Bloomberg has spent over $300 million on ads.

Guests:

EJ Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Iran

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | OPCW

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Assange

Taylor Hudak - Journalist, Activist, and the Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Assange

Kim Iversen - Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Bernie

The extreme turmoil in the Middle East is no secret; however, more people are questioning the United States aggression in the region. Veteran war correspondent EJ Magnier joins the show to discuss why he thinks the Solemani assassination was a huge mistake. Co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson explains the OPCW scandal.

Much of the enlightenment regarding the US involvement in regime change and "forever wars" can be credited to Julian Assange and Wikileaks. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen gives us an update on Assange's case. Taylor Hudak is the co-founder of Action for Assange. She outlines the charges and events that her organization is organizing.

Last night was Michael Bloomberg's first Democratic debate. Bernie Sanders is the leader in the pool of hopefuls. The host of the Kim Iversen Show Kim Iversen breaks down what she saw during last night's program.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com