House Democrats are Still Investigating

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Jamarl Thomas discuss the downward spiral of the House Democrats. President Trump was acquitted, Bernie is thriving, and Roger Stone might be pardoned.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Geopolitical Analyst | Turkey and the Middle East 'Peace' Deal

Christy Dopf - Activist, Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Action for Assange on Feb. 24th

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Future Candidate for Congress in Florida | Democratic Primaries

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Russia and Iraq Partnerships

There is no peace in the Middle East and President Trump's proposal might make it worse. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman explains the main issues. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo discusses the long-term investment strategies the US is missing out on.

The imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder and activist Julian Assange has been completely blacked out by the media. Assange supporters are still fighting his extradition to the United States. Co-founder of Action for Assange Chirsty Dopf lists the events she and her team are coordinating in support of Assange. Media seems to be already manipulating the Democratic primaries. Candidate for Congress in Florida Tim Canova outlines what he thinks the establishment is up to.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com