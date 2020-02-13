NYT: Playing on Kansas City Radio

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan highlight their New York Times article on the front page of the website. The article describes the show as Russian propaganda.

Guests:

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Judaism, Israel, and Zionism

Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone Sentencing

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, Drummer | Supply Chain Disruptions due to the Coronavirus

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Pete Buttigieg

Judaism is an ethnic religion but many people treat it as a race. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro comes back on the show to give his perspective on the complex relationship between Judaism, Israel, and Zionism.

The Roger Stone case is personal to host Lee Stranahan. President Trump intervened in the sentencing and tweeted his opinion on the case. This led to a ripple effect. Legal counsel to Roger Stone Tyler Nixon gives us an update.

There are a lot of things going on in the global economy today. There is the coronavirus, record share prices, game-changing mergers and acquisitions, and President Trump. Economist Mark Frost explains what he sees in the markets. Investigative journalist focused on corporate and financial corruption Lucy Komisar exposes a major worldwide operation scam.

