Klobuchar Emerges in New Hampshire

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Jamarl Thomas discuss the New Hampshire primary numbers. The first votes in the 2020 New Hampshire primary were cast at midnight as a voting tradition.

Guests:

Sharmine Narwani - Writer, Commentator, and Analyst on Middle East geopolitics | The Future of the Middle East

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Primaries

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Primaries

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Primaries

The Trump administration unveiled its peace initiative for an Israeli-Palestinian deal. Many argue the proposal gives Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict. Geopolitical analyst on the Middle East Sharmine Narwani gives her opinion on the future of the Middle East.

Today the New Hampshire primaries begin. This is the second Democratic contest of the 2020 presidential cycle. Political activist Niko House updates us on Tulsi Gabbard's campaign. Progressive healthcare activist Dr. Bill explains how Bernie Sanders lines-up against the other candidates. Political cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the other forces involved in the elections.

