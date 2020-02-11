Will The New Hampshire Primary Be the Next Debacle?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan outline what we might see at the New Hampshire primary tomorrow. After the disaster in Iowa, voters are anticipating something similar in New Hampshire.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Tony Blair's New Anti-Populist Think Tank

Ajamu Baraka - National Organizer for Blacks for Peace, 2016 Vice Presidential candidate for the Green Party with Jill Stein, Co-Chair of the Embassy Protectors Defense Committee | Venezuela Embassy Case

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Blocked from Twitter

Angelo John Gage - Anti-War YouTuber & USMC War Veteran | Identity Politics

Zoltan Istvan - Republican Candidate for President, ran in 2016 as a member of his Transhumanist Party, will be on the ballot in New Hampshire on Feb 11th | Transhumanism

Populism is not popular among the elites and many politicians. People are forming their own political alliances. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen outlines former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair's latest move against populism. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli discusses the weapon used against strong political voices: censorship. USMC war veteran Angelo John Gage explains what identity politics means in today's environment.

Not too long ago, the Venezuelan Embassy was the site of turmoil. Protestors were arrested and the backlash continues. Ajamu Baraka, the co-chair of the Embassy Protectors Defense Committee, joins the show for the first time to give us an update on the cases.

Transhumanism is a growing movement of people who want to use technology to advance the human body. This involves the most radical technologies coming out of Silicon Valley. Republican candidate for President Zoltan Istvan describes a world of successful transhumanism.

