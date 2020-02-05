﻿Is Buttigieg Really a Frontrunner?

Guests:
Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Bernie and The Iowa Caucus
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Managing Editor at The Federalist Papers | Iowa Caucus
Niko House - Founder of the MCSC Network | Failed Iowa App
Bill Honigman - Progressive Healthcare Activist | Iowa Caucus
Larry Sanger - Co-founder of Wikipedia | Intellectual Autonomy
The Iowa caucus was a disaster. Connections between democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg and the failed application are surfacing. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains what happened. Managing editor of The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia gives his opinion as a republican. Niko House goes over the failed application. Progressive healthcare activist Bill Honigman outlines the problems.
Intellectual autonomy is the ability to think for oneself. Co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger connects this concept to the current technological environment.
