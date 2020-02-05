﻿Is Buttigieg Really a Frontrunner?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Iowa caucus results. After being delayed, the results show Buttigieg and Sanders leading.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Bernie and The Iowa Caucus

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Managing Editor at The Federalist Papers | Iowa Caucus

Niko House - Founder of the MCSC Network | Failed Iowa App

Bill Honigman - Progressive Healthcare Activist | Iowa Caucus

Larry Sanger - Co-founder of Wikipedia | Intellectual Autonomy

The Iowa caucus was a disaster. Connections between democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg and the failed application are surfacing. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains what happened. Managing editor of The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia gives his opinion as a republican. Niko House goes over the failed application. Progressive healthcare activist Bill Honigman outlines the problems.

Intellectual autonomy is the ability to think for oneself. Co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger connects this concept to the current technological environment.

