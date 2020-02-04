The Iowa Caucus Was... Embarrassing

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discuss the incompetence displayed at last night’s democratic caucus. The results are in delayed status.

Guests:

Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of the new Radio Sputnik show Political Misfits | Iowa Caucus

Michelle Esquenazi - Senior VP for the New York State Bail Bondsman Association | Prison Reform

Wyatt Reed - Producer for By Any Means Necessary | Introduction + Trip to Venezuela

Taylor Hudak - Journalist and Activist | Upcoming Assange Events

After discovering “inconsistencies”, the results for the democratic Iowa caucus have been delayed. The host of the new Sputnik show Political Misfits Bob Schlehuber covered the event. He explains what he experienced.

The Sputnik show By Any Means Necessary has a new producer and he is politically active. The guys introduce Wyatt Reed and discuss his work in Venezuela.

Julian Assange is still in prison fighting extradition to the United States. Journalist and activist Taylor Hudak is fighting for Assange and comes on the show to update us. This also sparks a discussion about prison reform. Bail bondsman Michelle Esquenazi gives her proposal.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com