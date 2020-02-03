Uncoiling the Iowa Caucus

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discuss the rules and potential outcome of the much anticipated Iowa Caucus. Sputnik correspondent Bob Schlehuber reports live from Des Moines.

Guests:

Garland Nixon - Host of Fault Lines with Nixon & Stranahan | Brexit

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Steele and Brexit

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Future Candidate for Congress in Florida | DNC Primaries

Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of the new Radio Sputnik show Political Misfits | Iowa Caucus

One of the biggest issues delaying Brexit is trade. Half of the United Kingdom's trade is with the European Union. A host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon is in the UK surveying the locals. UK native Ian Shilling joins the show to give his geopolitical opinion.

The Iowa caucus is very interesting. A total of 1,679 precincts will meet to determine which Democratic candidate gets delegates. Tim Canova has run for Congress in Florida and will run again. He comes on the show to discuss voting procedures. Sputnik correspondent Bob Schlehuber is in Iowa covering the caucus.

