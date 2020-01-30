The Impeachment Witness Battle Heats Up

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the ongoing impeachment trial. Today is the last day of questions and answers before moving to vote on witnesses.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment and Primaries

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Impeachment, Primaries, & Her Time in China

Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | An Intro to The Story of @BillBrowder: Liar, Traitor, & Thief

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | Staying Safe from Wuhan

Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, and Cook | KC BBQ & Great Tailgating/Couchgating Foods

The impeachment trial is spiraling out of control. Senator Rand Paul was blocked from naming the Ukraine whistleblower, the holes in Hunter Biden's career is being deflected, and the whole thing might end up as an acquittal. Political cartoonist Ted Rall gives his analysis on the trial. A former member of Congress Cynthia McKinney uses her experience to make sense of the impeachment show.

As we expand into additional markets, it is important to understand Fault Lines' staple stories such as that of Bill Browder. To introduce Bill Browder to our new audience, director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes' comes on the show. Our newest market, Kansas City, is known for the spectacular barbeque. Author Meathead Goldwyn gives us a rundown of the best foods.

The coronavirus has become one of the most talked-about topics as highly-populated Chinese cities are quarantined. Dr. Annette Bosworth, an internal medicine physician, outlines precautions to avoid the virus.

