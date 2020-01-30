The Impeachment Witness Battle Heats Up

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment and Primaries
Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Impeachment, Primaries, & Her Time in China
Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | An Intro to The Story of @BillBrowder: Liar, Traitor, & Thief
Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | Staying Safe from Wuhan
Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, and Cook | KC BBQ & Great Tailgating/Couchgating Foods
The impeachment trial is spiraling out of control. Senator Rand Paul was blocked from naming the Ukraine whistleblower, the holes in Hunter Biden's career is being deflected, and the whole thing might end up as an acquittal. Political cartoonist Ted Rall gives his analysis on the trial. A former member of Congress Cynthia McKinney uses her experience to make sense of the impeachment show.
As we expand into additional markets, it is important to understand Fault Lines' staple stories such as that of Bill Browder. To introduce Bill Browder to our new audience, director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes' comes on the show. Our newest market, Kansas City, is known for the spectacular barbeque. Author Meathead Goldwyn gives us a rundown of the best foods.
The coronavirus has become one of the most talked-about topics as highly-populated Chinese cities are quarantined. Dr. Annette Bosworth, an internal medicine physician, outlines precautions to avoid the virus.
