Who Benefits From the Middle East Peace Plan?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Yesterday the Middle East peace plan was unveiled and Trump said it is a "win-win".

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Middle East Peace Plan

Harley Schlanger - Historian and Researcher for the Schiller Institute | Middle East Peace Plan

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Journalist, and Political Analyst | Space Force

Elizabeth Beck - Miami Attorney | DNC Lawsuit Headed to Supreme Court

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Budget Deficit Reaching 1 Trillion

Yesterday, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the Middle East peace plan. Under the plan, the Palestinians would have to reach certain benchmarks to achieve a state and a tunnel to connect the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his opinion on the proposal. Historian Harley Schlanger outlines the details of the plan.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 signed by President Trump on December 20th, enacted the US Space Force and also created the office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration. Political analyst Caleb Maupin explains what Space Force will do.

Elizabeth Beck is a fiery attorney in Miami, Florida who filed a civil complaint against the DNC in 2016 alleging that the hacked emails revealed the DNC was plotting to get Hillary Clinton through the primaries, defrauding its donors, and exposing them to harm. Her case is still going on today. She joins the guys to give us an update.

A deficit occurs when the government spends more than it taxes. The US budget deficit will break $1 trillion in fiscal 2020. Economist Mark Frost explains what that means for the economy.

