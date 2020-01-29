Should the US Stay in the Middle East?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the role of the US in the Middle East. Yesterday an Air Force plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan and apparently the CIA agent behind Soleimani's killing was onboard.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Our Conflicts in Congress & The Middle East

Jim Auchmutey - Writer & Author of 'Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America' | Kansas City BBQ

Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies | Supreme Court's Immigration Decision

M. Saber Nasseri - Cultural Advisor to US and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan for over 11 years | Why the US Needs to Stay in Afghanistan

Yesterday, an Air Force plane carrying the high-level CIA officer responsible for the assassination of General Soleimani was shot down. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen gives us the latest update on the conflict. Saber Rock was a cultural advisor to US Forces in Afghanistan. He joins the show to debate with the guys on whether the US should stay.

Fault Lines has expanded to Kansas City. In honor of the advancement, Jim Auchmutey educates the guys on Kansas City barbeque.

The Supreme Court voted in favor of the Trump administration regarding immigration. Low-income immigrants who rely on public assistance, such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers, will have a difficult time staying in the US. Executive director for the Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian outlines the policy.

