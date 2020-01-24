Are Democrats Pushing Americans to Tune Out?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan outline the various conflicts going on within the Democratic party. Tulsi is officially suing Hillary Clinton while Bernie Sanders is attacked by Hillary and Warren.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | US Politics & Greenwald

Eric Ladny - Former Fault Lines Senior Producer and Savage Sports Correspondent | Sports

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Dems Boring Americans to Death?

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Week Wrap Up

Brazil's Bolsonaro government charged co-founding editor of The Intercept Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes over the publication of articles based on leaked messages and private phone conversations involving Brazilian officials. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda outlines the situation.

Fault Lines started broadcasting live on the radio waves in Kansas City. The expansion comes right before the Super Bowl in which the Kansas City Chiefs are competing. Former Fault Lines Senior Producer Eric Ladny comes back to give us a savage sports analysis.

The Democratic party is dealing with an outstanding number of battles internally and externally. In addition to the impeachment Trump attack and protecting the Bidens, Hillary Clinton has resurfaced to dethrone Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard. Political activist Niko House argues that Americans are starting to tune out. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his opinion on the drama.

