How Does a Bolton-Biden Trade Sound?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the proposed witness exchange deal for the impeachment trial. To satisfy both sides, the deal would call John Bolton and either Joe or Hunter Biden as witnesses.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Impact of Megxit on the Royal Family's Position

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | Best Starting Keto Foods

Harley Schlanger - Former National Spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche from 1999 until 2019, Historian and researcher for the Schiller Institute | Impeachment Underway & A Look at Bolton's Soleimani Hawk

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | What 'Citizen K' Got Wrong

Zoltan Istvan - Republican Candidate for President, ran in 2016 as a member of his Transhumanist Party, will be on the ballot in New Hampshire on Feb 11th | Transhumanism & Volcano Surfing

London is experiencing some major changes. The UK is due to leave the EU in about a week. Harry and Meghan quit the monarchy. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling is a UK native. He explains all the details.

The ketogenic diet has gained popularity over the past year. It's primarily based on a low intake of carbohydrates coupled with a high intake of fat and protein. Dr. Annette Bosworth is an internal medicine physician. She explains the best foods for the diet.

Opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump will continue today. Witness exchange deals are reportedly on the table and Trump is tweeting. Researcher for the Schiller Institute Harley Schlanger updates us on what is happening in the Senate.

'Citizen K' is a movie about the former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Investigative journalist Lucy Komisar explains why Khodorkovsky is a crook.

Zoltan Istvan is a member of the Transhumanist Party. He comes on the show for the first time to explain transhumanism and how AI will take over.

