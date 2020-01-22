Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: "Nobody Likes Him"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Hillary Clinton's attack on Bernie Sanders. At one point Hillary concluded that "nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done".

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Impeachment

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Negative Interest Rates

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | The State of Trade with China

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | 'Nobody Likes' Bernie

Yesterday the Senate debated for 13 hours over the rules for the impeachment trial of President Trump. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen outlines the marathon session.

The economy is booming with records across the board. President Trump is pushing for negative interest rates. Economist Mark Frost explains what that means. Economist Robert Wenzel gives us an update on the US-China trade war.

Hillary Clinton seems to have a personal vendetta against Bernie Sanders. Yesterday Clinton's interview with The Hollywood Reporter aired and she had a lot of negative things to say about him. Dr. Bill Honigman, a progressive healthcare activist, uses facts to debunk Hillary's claims.

