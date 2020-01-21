Will You Watch the Impeachment Trial?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan anticipate how the impeachment trial will play out. President Trump is in Davos at the World Economic Forum while the Senate debates over rules governing the trial.

Guests:

Anna Brees - Former BBC Reporter, New Media Consultant | New Media Landscape

Dennis Fusaro - Virginia Grassroots Conservative Activist | Virginia's Gun Law Changes

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Impeachment

Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Impeachment

Jonathan Kuttab - Mennonite Human Rights Lawyer in Israel/Palestine | Human Rights in Israel/Palestine

Journalism should be the pursuit of truth. With technology and the platforms to broadcast, there is a "new media". Anna Brees is a former BBC reporter who decided to leave mainstream media and help journalists get exposure. She joins the show to explain the opportunities technology has created in the journalism field.

Yesterday, thousands of gun-rights advocates participated in a second amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia. Despite the rally's aggressive connotation, it turned out to be peaceful. Virginia grassroots conservative activist Dennis Fusaro recaps the event.

President Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos today. He described the impeachment trial as a "hoax". Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman compares US presidents. Legal counsel to Roger Stone Tyler Nixon gives his analysis.

Religion is a double edge sword. Some cultures use it for peace, others for war. Mennonite human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab outlines the ongoing fight within religion.

