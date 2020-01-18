Is Impeachment Being Used for Political Advantage?

Guests:
Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Iran War
Tareq Haddad - Independent Investigative Journalist | Resigned from Newsweek over OPCW Story
Dennis Fusaro - Virginia Grassroots Conservative Activist, National Field Director | VA Gun Changes
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | News Wrap Up
Turns out there were eleven US service members injured in the Iran rocket attack on the Iraqi military base housing US troops. Western media tends to change its stories frequently. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli outlines the new information. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his take on the war. An independent investigative journalist resigned from Newsweek after the magazine refused to cover the scandal involving the OPCW. Tareq Haddad is the journalist and joins the show for the first time.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of a gun rights demonstration. He has banned firearms and other weapons on the Capitol grounds in Richmond. Virginia Grassroots Conservative activist Dennis Fusaro explains what is happening.
