Is Impeachment Being Used for Political Advantage?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the impeachment trial against President Trump. Senator Ted Cruz said, "if the prosecution brings... John Bolton... bring Hunter Biden."

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Iran War

Tareq Haddad - Independent Investigative Journalist | Resigned from Newsweek over OPCW Story

Dennis Fusaro - Virginia Grassroots Conservative Activist, National Field Director | VA Gun Changes

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | News Wrap Up

Turns out there were eleven US service members injured in the Iran rocket attack on the Iraqi military base housing US troops. Western media tends to change its stories frequently. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli outlines the new information. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his take on the war. An independent investigative journalist resigned from Newsweek after the magazine refused to cover the scandal involving the OPCW. Tareq Haddad is the journalist and joins the show for the first time.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of a gun rights demonstration. He has banned firearms and other weapons on the Capitol grounds in Richmond. Virginia Grassroots Conservative activist Dennis Fusaro explains what is happening.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com