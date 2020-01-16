Western Media's Coverage of Russia Is Appalling

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan gather the facts regarding potential constitutional changes in Russia. Earlier this week, Russian President Putin ushered in a new prime minister, former tax official Mikhail Mishustin.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment and Debates

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Russian Constitutional Changes

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Impeachment + Iran + Russian Constitutional Changes

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Iran and Russian Constitutional Changes

The impeachment trial is expected to begin on Tuesday. The Democratic Primaries are dominated by Bernie Sanders numerically but many people think he will be sabotaged, again. Political cartoonist Ted Rall gives his opinion on the latest domestic affairs. The executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams uses his extensive political experience to predict what could happen next.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced constitutional reforms on Wednesday. Shortly after, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned and a new prime minister was announced. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda lives in Moscow. He comes on the show to give an unbiased analysis. Retired US Army officer Danny Sjursen explains how the media is spinning this story.

