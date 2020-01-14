Let's Not Forget About the Impeachment Trial

Guests:
Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Impeachment, Primaries
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Brexit & Monarchy
Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | War with Iran
Charlotte Tschider - Assistant Professor at the Loyal University Chicago School of Law, Author of 'International Cybersecurity and Privacy Law in Practice' | Barr Clashing with Apple over Access to Pensacola Shooter's Phone
Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Warren and Sanders Trading Blows
With all of the news regarding Iran, impeachment was out of the spotlight. Now it is back. The House is expected to vote this week on a resolution to name impeachment managers and transmit the two articles to the Senate. That means the impeachment trial will begin very soon. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley gives her analysis on the upcoming trial. Meanwhile, in the Democratic Primaries, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are going at it. Progressive healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman outlines the blows.
The UK Parliament is preparing for Brexit while Buckingham Palace is focused on Megxit. UK native and geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling explains how Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth are navigating.
Many people are on President Trump's side when it comes to the assassination of General Soleimani. Managing editor at The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia is part of that group. He joins the show to defend his position.
There is a thin line between privacy and security. Attorney General William Barr asked Apple to provide access to two phones used by the gunman of a deadly shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola. Apple argues that data privacy is a human rights issue. Author of 'International Cybersecurity and Privacy Law in Practice' Charlotte Tschider educates us on privacy in technology.
