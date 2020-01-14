Let's Not Forget About the Impeachment Trial

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the upcoming impeachment trial. The news has been flooded with stories about the US-Iran conflict while Democrats are busy trying to flip Republican Senators.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Impeachment, Primaries

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Brexit & Monarchy

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | War with Iran

Charlotte Tschider - Assistant Professor at the Loyal University Chicago School of Law, Author of 'International Cybersecurity and Privacy Law in Practice' | Barr Clashing with Apple over Access to Pensacola Shooter's Phone

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Warren and Sanders Trading Blows

With all of the news regarding Iran, impeachment was out of the spotlight. Now it is back. The House is expected to vote this week on a resolution to name impeachment managers and transmit the two articles to the Senate. That means the impeachment trial will begin very soon. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley gives her analysis on the upcoming trial. Meanwhile, in the Democratic Primaries, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are going at it. Progressive healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman outlines the blows.

The UK Parliament is preparing for Brexit while Buckingham Palace is focused on Megxit. UK native and geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling explains how Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth are navigating.

Many people are on President Trump's side when it comes to the assassination of General Soleimani. Managing editor at The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia is part of that group. He joins the show to defend his position.

There is a thin line between privacy and security. Attorney General William Barr asked Apple to provide access to two phones used by the gunman of a deadly shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola. Apple argues that data privacy is a human rights issue. Author of 'International Cybersecurity and Privacy Law in Practice' Charlotte Tschider educates us on privacy in technology.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com