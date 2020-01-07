Who is Underestimating Who: Trump or Iran?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to discuss the drone airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani. Now, President Trump is threatening Iraq with sanctions if the country tries to make the US leave.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | US Troops Not Leaving Iraq

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | US Media Abroad Rewriting History on Ukrainian Fascism

Gareth Porter - Investigative journalist, author, and policy analyst specializing in U.S. national security policy | A Book with John Kiriakou, Preparing the Iraq War

Sean Blackmon - Co-Host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | Inside the Antiwar Movement

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of “Loud and Clear” | What Could Stop War in the Middle East?

Iraq has condemned the US drone strike on General Soleimani and wants the United States out. President Trump responded with threats. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains his position that the US will not leave Iraq. Investigative journalist Gareth Porter and former CIA officer John Kiriakou have partnered on a book that outlines the conflict in Iran. We bring both of them on for their own segment to discuss the drone strike. Co-host of By Any Means Necessary Sean Blackmon describes his personal experiences in the antiwar movement. Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, gives his perspective.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com