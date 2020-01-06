The Fallout Will Play Out on Iraqi Soil

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the funeral that took place today in Tehran. Millions of people mourned General Soleimani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried over the coffin.

Guests:

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Our War with Syria, Iraq, & Iran

Larry Johnson - Former CIA Analyst | The Assassination 'Sugar High' & The USA's Soleimani Mistake

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | The Early Stages of a War with Iran

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Decades in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen... Now Iran?

General Soleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. The general was widely considered to be the second most powerful man in Iran and his successor swore revenge during the funeral ceremony. Because the attack happened on Iraqi soil, it is viewed by many as a violation of the nation's sovereignty. In response, the Iraqi Parliament voted in favor of expelling United States troops from their country.

Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier explains the current tensions with Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson describes the attack as a mistake and those who support it are simply on a sugar high. The executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams outlines what stage the US-Iran war is in. Retired US Army officer Danny Sjursen ties his experience to the conflict.

