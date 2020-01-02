Once Again, Wikileaks Leads the Way

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan welcome the new year with new OPCW leaks courtesy of Wikileaks. The mainstream media's lack of unbiased coverage of the OPCW, Assange, and the wars in Iraq and Syria continues.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Will 2020 End the Syrian War?

Maj Toure - Founder of Black Guns Matter, Former NRA Member, Running for an At-Large seat in Philadelphia's City Council | Would More Guns Save Lives?

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | What's Really Behind the US Strike on Iraq?

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | The War in Iraq Never Ended

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | How to Use a Keto Diet to Help Allergies

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | OPCW Updates

Over 250,000 people have fled from their homes in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria in just the past few weeks. The Syrian war has led to hospitals and schools being bombed, including yesterday nine people, including five children, killed in a school being used for sheltering displaced people. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli gives her opinion on whether the new year will bring peace to the region.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, an active shooter open fired inside a Texas church. A volunteer member of the church's security team was armed and fatally shot the active shooter. Founder of Black Guns Matter Maj Toure makes the argument that this incident proves more armed, sane citizens make America safer.

So far this week, Iraqi militiamen and their supporters attacked the US Embassy in central Baghdad in response to US airstrikes on five compounds. Fires, stones, tear gas, and violence from the protestors towards the US made the mainstream media finally give the war in Iraq some coverage. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier outlines what led to this incident. Co-founder of CodePink Medea Benjamin explains why the war in Iraq never ended and how the mainstream media has been misleading us.

New year, new goals. Internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth joins the guys for the first show of the year to make the case for the ketogenic diet. She explains how to follow the diet and the many ailments that can be cured with the change.

Western media has blatantly ignored the leaks concerning the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Journalist are being barred from reporting the latest release of internal emails that prove the OPCW doctored its April 2018 report and covered up contradicting evidence. Patrick Henningsen, founder of 21st Century Wire, explains what the new documents reveal.

