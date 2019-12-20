Are Those the Best Candidates the DNC Has?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss last night's Democratic Presidential debate. The stage is getting less crowded, but the options may not be strong enough to beat President Trump.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Will There Be A '#Polexit'?

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | What Hope Does Impeachment Give Democrats?

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Would Trump Do Better On A Second Term?

Shawn Baker - Carnivore Diet Researcher, Strength Trainer | An Athlete Who Eats Only Steak and Drinks Only Water & Wine?

Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, and Cook | BBQ for Christmas Dinner

Boris Johnson was victorious in the UK general election. As he continues to work for Brexit, Polexit seems to be up next. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains what Polexit is and the likelihood of success.

As we move into the new year, 2019 will be remembered as the year of President Trump's impeachment. This means nothing but has been the biggest topic in the mainstream news. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' discusses what the Democrats have gained from this. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his opinion on a hypothetical second term for Trump.

We are in the thick of the holiday season and people will be cooking all sorts of dishes. We bring on an athlete, Shawn Baker, who stands by his strict diet. Barbeque expert Meathead Goldwyn explains recipes and tips for you to cook your best BBQ this Christmas.

