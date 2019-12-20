As Trump Is Impeached, Big Stories Are Ignored

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the news that got no coverage due to the impeachment theater. Paul Manafort's New York charges were dropped and Horowitz testified on the FISA Report in the Senate.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | The Impeachment as a Geopolitical Inflection Point

James Corbett - Founder of the Corbett Report | Impeachment & America's Position in the Global Order

Roman Yampolskiy - AI Safety & Cybersecurity Researcher | What We Get Wrong About AI Safety

Talib Karim - Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Impeachment

Yesterday the entire House voted along party lines to impeach President Trump. Hawaiian Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who is also running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was the only Democrat or Republican to vote "present" on both articles of impeachment. Editor-in-Chief at The Duran Alexander Mercouris comes back on the show to explain his stance on impeachment. Founder of the Corbett Report James Corbett joins the show to discuss America's position in the global order. Attorney Talib Karim outlines the next phase of the impeachment process.

Artificial intelligence allows computers to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. This includes visual perception, decision-making, translation between languages and speech recognition. AI safety and cybersecurity researcher Roman Yampolskiy comes on the show for the first time to explain what we get wrong about AI safety.

