As Trump Is Impeached, Big Stories Are Ignored

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | The Impeachment as a Geopolitical Inflection Point
James Corbett - Founder of the Corbett Report | Impeachment & America's Position in the Global Order
Roman Yampolskiy - AI Safety & Cybersecurity Researcher | What We Get Wrong About AI Safety
Talib Karim - Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Impeachment
Yesterday the entire House voted along party lines to impeach President Trump. Hawaiian Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who is also running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was the only Democrat or Republican to vote "present" on both articles of impeachment. Editor-in-Chief at The Duran Alexander Mercouris comes back on the show to explain his stance on impeachment. Founder of the Corbett Report James Corbett joins the show to discuss America's position in the global order. Attorney Talib Karim outlines the next phase of the impeachment process.
Artificial intelligence allows computers to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. This includes visual perception, decision-making, translation between languages and speech recognition. AI safety and cybersecurity researcher Roman Yampolskiy comes on the show for the first time to explain what we get wrong about AI safety.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)