Who Will Abstain?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the impeachment vote happening today. The likely outcome is that President Trump will be the third president impeached in US history.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Who Profits from Hating Russia?

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Will Tulsi Blow It On Impeachment?

Phil Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | CIA Coup

Larry Sanger - Co-Founder of Wikipedia and Founder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation | Learn to Win the Wiki Wars

Why does mainstream news hate Russia? The negative press that Russia gets must benefit someone. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda gives his take on who is profiting off the attacks on Russia.

Capitol Hill is ready to vote on the obstruction and abuse of power by President Trump. If it goes through, it will be the third time in US history a president has been impeached. Political activist Niko House updates us on what his friend Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard might do with her vote. Former CIA case officer Phil Giraldi describes the whole thing as a CIA coup.

Censorship and freedom of speech are in a heated battle right now. The co-founder of Wikipedia and the founder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation Larry Sanger joins the show to discuss his current movements aimed at changing the system.

