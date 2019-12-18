McKinnon, Ziff, Shearer, Browder, Clinton: Can You Keep Up?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan introduce a new character in the Clinton gang. Ian McKinnon spent nearly twenty years at Ziff Brothers Investments, the billionaire brothers related to the Clintons.

Guests:

Anna Brees - Former BBC Reporter, New Media Consultant | Former BBC Reporter On How YOU Can Change the World

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Peter Hitchens & Newsweek Reporter Breaking the OPCW Story in Mainstream News

Alex Krainer - Author and Hedge Fund Manager | The Billionaires We Didn't Expect to Be At The Center of Russiagate

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | All-Around Show Wrapup

Jacqueline Luqman - Founder of Luqman Nation and Cohost of By Any Means Necessary | Talking with the New Host of BAMN

It is no secret that the mainstream news only reports what is in line with the organizational goals. Anna Brees is a former BBC reporter who says she would never go back. She joins the show for the first time to explain how people can change the world. Co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson always covers stories that mainstream news will not. He comes on the show to discuss the OPCW story.

Russiagate goes so deep it is hard to keep up. There are countless billionaires at the center of the scandal. In good news, Bill Browder is finally being exposed for his role. Author Alex Krainer outlines the Russiagate web of players. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his opinion on an array of topics.

Sputnik gives a voice to independent journalists that seek the truth. The socially conscious show By Any Means Necessary made a recent host change. Eugene Puryear has moved on to new opportunities and founder of Luqman Nation Jacqueline Luqman has taken his place. She is interviewed by the guys to give us her background and how she participates in activism.

