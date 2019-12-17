The "Abuse of Power" Seems to Be a Trend

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment report. The impeachment articles outline the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Guests:

Harley Schlanger - Political Activist for the LaRouche Foundation Worldwide currently stationed in Germany | Impeachment & Horowitz

James Carey - Editor/Co-Owner at GeoPoliticsAlert | Turkey May Close Air Base in Response to the US

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | The Trade Deal with China: Is Bilateral Trade Realistic?

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | The Ziff Brothers & Derek Shearer: A Browder-Clinton Connection?

The House is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The judiciary committee released a 658-page report this morning on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress relating to the infamous Ukraine call. A political activist for the LaRouche Foundation Harley Schlanger discusses impeachment and the Horowitz report.

The US has been handing out sanctions to everyone. When they threatened Turkey, President Erdogan warned he will close down its Incirlik airbase that hosts US nuclear warheads if necessary. Editor of GeoPolitics Alert James Carey joins the show to explain exactly what is going on.

Last week, the US and China announced the "phase-one" trade agreement. The details are unclear but for the first time, both sides have acknowledged and announced an agreement. Economist Mark Frost explains his position that this is not a trade war at all.

Fault Lines has been covering Bill Browder and the Clintons' scandals for years. Lee Stranahan introduces a few new characters including the Ziff brothers and Derek Shearer. Investigative journalist Lucy Komisar brings her stellar research to the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com